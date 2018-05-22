Rich the Kid He Forced Me to Have 3 Abortions ... Estranged Wife Claims

Rich the Kid's Estranged Wife Claims He Abused Her, Forced Abortions

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid's estranged wife claims he attacked her numerous times and forced her to have abortions during their marriage.

Antonette Willis just filed new docs in their divorce, and in them she says the rapper got violent with her so many times ... it was common for police to be called to their house. On one occasion she says she had followed him to a hotel where he was meeting a woman -- and when he came home the next day they got into a fight.

Antonette says he grabbed her and hit her ... and things escalated when Rich's family came over, because his sister broke a window.

Rich and Antonette have 2 toddlers -- 1-year-old Queen and 2-year-old King -- but in the docs, obtained by TMZ, she says she also got pregnant several other times. She claims Rich forced her to have at least 3 abortions because he didn't want any more kids.

Antonette says she has zero income, and has been forced to move in with family back in Georgia. Meanwhile, she claims Rich has moved his new gf, Tori Brixx, into the family home in L.A.

She's demanding spousal support and child support.

On a somewhat more petty note about the lifestyle to which she'd become accustomed -- Antonette bitches that Rich would always fly first class, while sticking her in coach.