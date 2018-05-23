Georgia Surgeon Accused of Dancing During Operations

A plastic surgeon in Georgia is now being put under a microscope after allegedly putting patients under the knife with music blaring ... and her body groovin'.

Dr. Windell Davis Boutte has reportedly been sued multiple times over the last few months -- and in some cases, reportedly settled -- for alleged malpractice after being accused of dancing during her surgeries ... and posting the clips online.

A lot of the videos were reportedly used as evidence in the malpractice suits -- and it sure looks like Dr. Boutte was getting her boogie on while cutting patients open. One malpractice case allegedly left one woman, Icilma Cornelius, with permanent brain damage.

According to reports of the lawsuit the woman's son filed against Boutte, the doc allegedly had to call an ambulance after Cornelius suffered heart failure during a tummy tuck surgery since she didn't have the proper equipment to deal with the emergency at her practice.

Before paramedics could rush her away, Boutte is accused of needing to stitch Cornelius' skin back together to avoid the infecting the wounds, delaying transport. Not only that, but the son claims her office's elevator couldn't fit the stretcher, and his mom had to be carried down.

Once at the hospital, her son says she was diagnosed with permanent brain damage, leaving her requiring lifelong care. The case was reportedly settled ... unclear if dancing was alleged.