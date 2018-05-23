Michael Jackson Estate Disney has Unmitigated Gall Airing 'Last Days' TV Special

The folks managing Michael Jackson's estate are outraged that ABC would dare do a documentary called "The Last Days of Michael Jackson" and trash the singer without even paying the estate a cent for exploiting Jackson's good name.

A rep for the estate tells TMZ ... it's especially galling that Disney -- which owns ABC, and sometimes viciously protects its image -- would sully the image of Michael. The rep called Disney's conduct "disgraceful."

The rep went on to say this -- "What if we did a documentary on the relationship between Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and some of the rumors they were drug abusers? How would Disney like that?"

We're told Disney has not paid a cent for photos or music for the upcoming TV special, and the MJ estate will be watching like a hawk to see if any of those assets appear in the show.