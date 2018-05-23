Paige VanZant Confirms Boob Job, 'I Bought 'Em'

Paige VanZant Yep, I Got a Boob Job ... So What?!

EXCLUSIVE

Paige VanZant tells TMZ Sports ... the boob job rumors are true -- and it's really no big deal.

The UFC star's chest has been the topic of some Internet debate recently ... even Michael Bisping weighed in on the issue on a podcast.

Now, Paige wants to set the record straight once and for all ... telling us, "Yep, I did get a boob job."

She continued, "I'm a girl and always wanted my own boobs. They never came so I bought them."

So, how will the new additions affect her day job? They really shouldn't ...

However, there was a fighter, Pearl Gonzalez, who was temporarily stopped from competing in New York in 2017 because of breast implants ... but the NY State Athletic Commission later cleared her to fight.