Paige VanZant Yep, I Got a Boob Job ... So What?!

5/23/2018 1:45 PM PDT

Paige VanZant Confirms Boob Job, 'I Bought 'Em'

EXCLUSIVE

Paige VanZant tells TMZ Sports ... the boob job rumors are true -- and it's really no big deal. 

The UFC star's chest has been the topic of some Internet debate recently ... even Michael Bisping weighed in on the issue on a podcast. 

Now, Paige wants to set the record straight once and for all ... telling us, "Yep, I did get a boob job."

She continued, "I'm a girl and always wanted my own boobs. They never came so I bought them."

So, how will the new additions affect her day job? They really shouldn't ... 

However, there was a fighter, Pearl Gonzalez, who was temporarily stopped from competing in New York in 2017 because of breast implants ... but the NY State Athletic Commission later cleared her to fight. 

