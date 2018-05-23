R. Kelly's 'Too Late' Speech to Friends Was No Diss to Accusers

R. Kelly My 'Too Late' Speech Was No Diss, Just a Shout-Out to Me

R. Kelly was recently filmed saying it's "too late" for those trying to #MuteRKelly -- but his speech was more about his strong legacy than it was anything else.

A new video shows Kelly making a toast with friends, and him saying "it's too late" as well as "They should've did this s*** 30 years ago." While some took that to mean his accusers were too late, we're told that's not what he meant.

So, remember that I told you about that random Antoine Walker FB Live video with R. Kelly last night? Well, here is partially slurring Kels proposing a toast declaring “it’s too late” to #MuteRKelly pic.twitter.com/a45z7EDis2 — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) May 18, 2018

Sources close to Kels tell TMZ ... Kelly was simply celebrating with his pals -- including former basketball player Antoine Walker -- rather than bashing any of his accusers. We're told his "too late" comment was in reference to those trying to silence him, like Spotify.

Fact is ... R. Kelly's streaming numbers have actually gone up since Spotify announced it was removing his music from its playlists. Sources say Kelly was simply pointing out his music has made its impact around the world, and nothing will change that.

We broke the story ... Kelly's now being sued by a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her, falsely imprisoned her and gave her herpes. She also secretly recorded Kelly earlier this month, trying to coax him into a confession.

Kelly is facing many other allegations of sexual misconduct ... including running an alleged sex cult. He's vehemently denied that, though.