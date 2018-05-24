Donald Trump Suggests Deporting NFL Players Who Don't Stand

Donald Trump Players Who Don't Stand Don't Belong In America!

Donald Trump fully supports the new NFL policy on the national anthem -- says players who don't stand should maybe "not be in the country."

The President spoke with "FOX & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade -- saying, "You have to stand proudly for the national anthem or you shouldn't be playing. You shouldn't be there."

He added. "Maybe you shouldn't be in the country."

There's one part of the new policy Trump didn't like -- the option players have to stay in the locker room.

"I don't think people should be staying in locker rooms. But still I think it's good."

Of course, Trump has been railing for a while against players who demonstrate during the anthem -- and wanted NFL owners to fire Colin Kaepernick for starting the movement.

By the way, Donald Trump has bragged how much he opposed the Vietnam War -- the method of protest back then was burning the flag.