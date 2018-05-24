United Airlines Strikes Settlement in Dead Dog Case

United Airlines Strikes Settlement Over Dog That Died in Overhead Bin

EXCLUSIVE

United Airlines has settled with the family whose 10-month-old French bulldog, Kokito, died in an overhead bin ... TMZ has learned.

Although they've reached a settlement with the Robledo family, the amount of dough United is paying is confidential ... according to the family's attorney, Evan Oshan.

As we first reported, the family threatened to sue after a flight attendant allegedly ordered Catalina Robledo to put Kokito in the overheard compartment. After 2 hours of barking, Kokito died of suffocation.

The dog's death threw United into another PR crisis ... less than a year after it settled with Dr. David Dao, who was violently dragged off a flight.

United implemented new pet carrier policies after Kokito's death.