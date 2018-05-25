Tyron Woodley Kendrick Should've Given 'N-Word Pass' ... To White Concertgoer

Tyron Woodley Says Kendrick Should've Given White Girl 'N-Word Pass'

UFC Champ Tyron Woodley says Kendrick Lamar should've let a white concertgoer get away with saying the n-word ... saying the young lady deserved a pass.

It happened last week during a concert in Alabama ... Kendrick admonished the fan when she let the word slip during a performance of "M.A.A.D. City," and of course it instantly went viral.

Woodley was on his show "The Hollywood Beatdown" when the topic came up ... and Tyron took the wrong less traveled by black dudes, saying he thought the young lady was GREAT.

"I thought it was hilarious. I thought how confident she was, no reservation, no hesitation, she came right off the nugget. She didn't miss one line."

Hope you didn't think he'd stop there ... Tyron went to explain that he routinely gives n-word passes when he does stand-up comedy, and tries to get his co-host Evan (white dude) to says the word.

Evan passes ... which is UNDOUBTEDLY the smart decision.

