George Lopez Says Donald Trump Didn't Deserve Self-Praise on Memorial Day

5/29/2018 6:38 AM PDT

George Lopez knows Memorial Day's about appreciating the sacrifice of people who died for freedom in America, but says someone needs to teach President Trump.

We got the comedian -- and perhaps Trump's #1 critic -- in WeHo Monday, where we asked what he made of Trump's self-praising holiday tweet.

In case you missed it ... Trump shouted out his own administration more than saying an actual "thank-you" to fallen soldiers, saying they'd be pleased with the country's unemployment numbers and revamped military.

George acknowledges Hollywood types are pretty self-absorbed, but says even he knows not to blow his own horn on such a day -- unlike Trump ... and a legendary porn star.