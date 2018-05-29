George Lopez to Prez Trump Honor Those Who Served ... Not Yourself, Jackass!!

George Lopez Says Donald Trump Didn't Deserve Self-Praise on Memorial Day

EXCLUSIVE

George Lopez knows Memorial Day's about appreciating the sacrifice of people who died for freedom in America, but says someone needs to teach President Trump.

We got the comedian -- and perhaps Trump's #1 critic -- in WeHo Monday, where we asked what he made of Trump's self-praising holiday tweet.

Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today. Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2018

In case you missed it ... Trump shouted out his own administration more than saying an actual "thank-you" to fallen soldiers, saying they'd be pleased with the country's unemployment numbers and revamped military.

George acknowledges Hollywood types are pretty self-absorbed, but says even he knows not to blow his own horn on such a day -- unlike Trump ... and a legendary porn star.