Warriors Celebrate On Team Jet by Taunting Cavs Minority Owner Usher

So, the Golden State Warriors celebrated their Western Conf. Championship Monday night by bumping Usher on the team jet.
Funny, since Usher happens to be a minority owner of the Cleveland Cavs ... and it's almost like Nick Young and company were trying to send a friendly message -- "We're coming!"
While passing around the trophy, Swaggy P took over music duties -- and busted out Usher's greatest slow jams hits ... from "Nice & Slow" to "U Remind Me" and even "Burn."
Most of the players were diggin' it -- singing along and even dancing.
Wonder if Usher loved this ... or really, really hated it?