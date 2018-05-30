TMZ

Tiger & Peyton Manning Lose to Phil Mickelson ... at PGA Pro-Am

5/30/2018 12:09 PM PDT

Tiger Woods & Peyton Manning Lose to Phil Mickelson at PGA Pro-Am

Two of the greatest winners in pro sports couldn't pull it off today ... with Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods LOSING a PGA Pro-Am to a team led by Phil Mickelson

Tiger and Peyton (and 2 other guys) were teamed up at the Memorial Pro-Am Tournament in Dublin, Ohio on Wednesday ... where they faced off with Phil's foursome. 

PGA officials tell us ... Tiger's team finished 2 under par -- while Phil's team finished 7 under.

Still, both Tiger and Peyton hit some pretty decent shots during the tourney ... and Tiger even gave away one of his golf balls to a little girl in the crowd! 

Don't worry fellas ... only 364 days until the rematch. 

