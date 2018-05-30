Tiny Is Sad 'Roseanne' Was Canceled, For the Crew's Sake and Mine

Tiny I Wish 'Roseanne' Hadn't Been Canceled

ABC went too far by canceling "Roseanne" according to T.I.'s wife, Tiny, who says there are people who've gotten away with tweeting and saying worse things than Roseanne Barr did.

We got Tiny at LAX Tuesday night and she made it clear she's a huge fan of the "Roseanne" reboot -- and was bummed to hear it had been canceled due to Roseanne's racist tweet about Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

Tiny wasn't giving Roseanne a pass for the bigotry, but did say she's heard worse ... and would have preferred to see ABC take a different approach.

Her concern goes beyond being a fan of the show, it's more about the innocent people affected by Roseanne's screwup.