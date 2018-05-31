Sean Spicer Says if 'Roseanne' Got Canceled, Samantha Bee's Show Should Too

Sean Spicer Samantha Bee Should Be ... Roseanne'd!!!

Sean Spicer supports Samantha Bee apologizing for calling Ivanka Trump the c-word on her show, but doesn't think it's enough ... and he wants TBS to follow ABC's lead.

The former White House Press Secretary was out in NYC Thursday and weighed in on the controversy, telling TMZ he believes there's clearly a double standard ... because Roseanne's show got canceled almost immediately after she made a racist comment on Twitter.

Sean says Bee's comment was just as inappropriate, and the right thing to do would be to give her show the axe as well.

Spicer also gave his take on another hot-button issue -- Donald Trump's pardon of Dinesh D'Souza.

Seems like he's still got the Prez's back.