Thomas Markle Never Asked Meghan For Money Ahead of Royal Wedding

Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas, has never asked his daughter for money -- despite reports -- because he says he leads a frugal life by choice and doesn't need extra cash.

Thomas is shooting down reports that, in the weeks before his daughter's lavish royal wedding, he reached out to Meghan for money on at least two occasions and Meghan refused to help him out.

Thomas tells us the rumor is "just plain bulls***" despite outlets repeatedly pushing the story. He says he's got a decent retirement fund and doesn't need his daughter's help when it comes to money, but if he did he knows Meghan would help him out.

Thomas says money has never been a topic of conversation between the two. Neither brings it up when they talk.

As for his health ... he says he's been resting a lot since his heart surgery and will be going to his 2-week follow-up appointment next week.