Brian McKnight Don't Let George Hill Off The Hook He Screwed Up Too

6/2/2018 12:05 AM PDT

Brian McKnight Says Fans Shouldn't Let George Hill Off the Hook For Cavs Loss

Brian McKnight is reminding the world that J.R. Smith isn't traveling alone on the screw-up train ... telling TMZ Sports George Hill deserves just as much blame for the Cavs' loss.

You already know the play by now ... but McKnight says Hill's missed free throw that led up to J.R.'s brain fart is just as bad ... and says the people are giving him the pass J.R. should've given LeBron.

McKnight says he doesn't feel bad for J.R. though ... saying it's the championship, and you either become a hero or you don't. Simple as that.

