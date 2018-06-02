LaVar Ball To NFL Players: Stand Or Find New League!

LaVar Ball has weighed in on the NFL's national anthem policy -- and it's not exactly what you'd expect.

"It's their league. If you don't want to do it, get out their league."

Don't get it twisted, Ball says he thinks the NFL has gone too far in requiring players on the field to stand ... but says the NFL has the right to create and enforce their own policies.

"That's why I got my own league," Ball tells TMZ Sports ... "Do what I want."

Ball is referring to his new junior basketball league, the JBA -- which he plans on running himself.

So, what's LaVar's policy on the national anthem going to be in his league?

"I got some youngsters, man. They going to do the anthem. They not going to be kneeling and doing all that."