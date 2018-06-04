Drake's Alleged Ghostwriter Quentin Miller Dodges Questions He Writes for Drizzy

Drake's Alleged Ghostwriter Dodges Questions He Writes for Drizzy

Drake's alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller, was all smiles in the middle of Drake and Pusha T's war ... skirting questions he's the pen behind Drizzy's tracks.

We got Quentin at Aisle 5 in Atlanta on Thursday night and asked about collabing with Drake. ICYMI ... Pusha's other diss track, "Infrared," embraced the long-held view Drake doesn't write his songs, saying, "It was written like Nas but it came from Quentin."

You'll recall ... Meek Mill said as much in 2015 when he tweeted, "He don't write his own raps." Quentin was later ID'd as the alleged ghostwriter but he vehemently denied it.

Drizzy then released 2 diss tracks, including "Back to Back" in which Drake addresses the ghostwriting allegation saying, "This for y'all that think that I don't write enough. They just mad 'cause I got the Midas touch."

Quentin's not as forceful this time around.