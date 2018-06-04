Lil Scrappy Hospitalized After Nasty Car Wreck ... Found Disoriented, Injured

Lil Scrappy Seriously Injured, Hospitalized After Nasty Car Accident

Exclusive Details

Lil Scrappy was hospitalized this weekend after being found nearly unconscious and seriously jacked up following a horrific car accident he was involved in ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the 'Love & Hip Hop' star tell us Scrappy was cruising along early Sunday morning with a friend as they were leaving the King of Diamonds strip club in Miami. We're told Scrappy believes his buddy fell asleep at the wheel, however cops list Scrappy as the driver in the crash. Either way ... they slammed into a pole, totaling the car.

According to the traffic crash report -- obtained by TMZ -- Scrappy and his pal, Ca$ino Roulette, were found outside of the car and on the ground when authorities arrived. Neither could coherently explain what had happened. The report also notes there were no witnesses ... and no citations issued. Cops say the car was probably driving too fast for the conditions.

Scrappy eventually came to at a hospital, but sources say he doesn't remember who found him or how he got there. We're told he is seriously injured, with a broken foot that needs to be operated on. We're told his friend, Ca$ino, is in ICU ... Scrappy is not.

Scrappy's famous mother, Momma Dee, and his wife, Bambi, are currently at his bedside as he recovers.

After the accident, Scrappy took to social media, saying, "@casinoroulette in here hurt too we f***ed up but God saved our lives #Godisgreat #Mercy #Grace."