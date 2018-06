NBA Finals Whose Kicks Are The Sickest??

NBA Finals: Whose Kicks Are The Sickest??

Breaking News

Forget the Warriors vs. Cavs debate (sure looks like the Dubs ended that on Sunday night, anyway) -- it's time for the real question ... the LeBron 15s or the Curry 5s?!

The two NBA Finals superstars rocked their signature shoes in Game 2 ... and while Steph Curry got the win in his -- does he beat the King in shoe game as well??

Take a guess at who rocked which pair of kicks over the weekend while you're pondering the question.