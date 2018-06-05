Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape & Criminal Sex Act

Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape & Criminal Sex Act

Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein cracked a smile as he walked into court before pleading not guilty to rape and criminal sex act charges.

The disgraced movie mogul -- flanked by his attorneys -- entered his plea in a low, gravely voice Tuesday morning in an NYC court. He struck a serious tone throughout the hearing ... looking straight the entire time. He's free on $1 million bail.

NEW: Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein arrives at courthouse, ignores questions ahead of arraignment on rape charges. https://t.co/aVjNzVDur5 pic.twitter.com/S9AWBkY5kG — ABC News (@ABC) June 5, 2018

As we reported ... Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. announced last week the grand jury handed up charges of rape in the first and third degrees, as well as committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree.

Vance said the indictment brings Weinstein "another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged."

Weinstein's lawyer, Ben Brafman, had previously said he thinks prosecutors have "unfairly denied access to critical information about this case."

Weinstein's adamant he had a 10-year consensual relationship with the woman accusing him of rape ... both before and after the alleged sexual assault.