Ex-WWE Star Grandmaster Sexay Arrested, Allegedly Ditched Hotel Bill

Ex-WWE Star Grandmaster Sexay Arrested In Memphis Allegedly Ran from Hotel Bill

Ex-WWE superstar Brian Christopher Lawler -- who famously wrestled as Grandmaster Sexay in the tag team Too Cool with Scotty 2 Hotty -- was arrested in Memphis after allegedly running from a hotel bill.

46-year-old Lawler -- the son of Jerry "The King" Lawler -- was allegedly staying at a Hampton Inn in downtown Memphis ... when he tried to flee the place without paying.

Cops found Lawler a short time later and arrested him for theft of services under $1,000. Lawler reportedly told cops he used a credit card that simply didn't have the funds to cover the $802 hotel bill.

Lawler has a history with cops ... he was arrested at least 3 times in 2009 -- once for disorderly conduct and another time for allegedly threatening a police officer.

Story developing ...