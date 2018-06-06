49ers LB Reuben Foster Gets Probation In Weapons Case

49ers LB Reuben Foster Gets Probation In Weapons Case

Breaking News

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster just caught another break ... he won't do any jail time in his illegal weapons case after cutting plea deal with prosecutors.

Foster was initially hit with a misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon charge after cops say they found a SIG Sauer 516 with a high-capacity magazine at the NFL player's home.

He was facing serious prison time if convicted.

But, Foster's legal team got the charge reduced to a misdemeanor and he ultimately cut a deal in which he pled no contest and in exchange got 2 years probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines.

Officials tell TMZ Sports ... as part of his probation, Foster may not possess guns of any kind.

Just last month, a judge dropped the felony domestic violence case against Foster after the alleged victim testified that she lied about the NFL player attacking her.