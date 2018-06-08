Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested for Burglary at Mobile Home Park

Kellen Winslow Jr. Arrested for Burglary at Mobile Home Park

Breaking News

Ex-NFL star Kellen Winslow Jr. was arrested for residential burglary Thursday after cops say he broke into a home at a mobile home park near San Diego.

Officials say cops got a call about an incident around 2:39 PM PT -- someone reported a black male adult walked into a neighbor's home.

The person who called police confronted 34-year-old Winslow -- who then got into a waiting SUV and left, according to police.

Cops say they found Winslow in a matching SUV a short distance away and arrested him for felony burglary.

FYI, Winslow made more than $40 MILLION during his 10-year NFL career as a tight end for the Tampa Bay Bucs, Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and NY Jets.

Winslow was held on $50,000 bail -- which he posted. He has since been released. He faces up to 6 years in prison.

It's not Winslow's first run-in with the law ... he was arrested for allegedly masturbating in a Target parking lot back in 2014. Cops say they found vaseline in the car and synthetic marijuana.

He struck a plea deal and the drug charge was later dropped. Winslow claimed he was not pleasuring himself during that incident.