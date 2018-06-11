Blake Griffin Takes Shirtless Stroll With New Girl in Malibu

Blake Griffin Shirtless Stroll With New Girl?? ... AB-solutely

Blake Griffin was Mali-boo'd up with his new girl on Sunday ... ditching his shirt for a cuddly walk together in Malibu.

The Detroit Pistons superstar and Francesca Aiello -- founder of Frankies Bikinis -- seem to be inseparable since they were spotted sucking face in his Land Rover on Saturday.

There was more of the good stuff during their quality time on Sunday ... with the 2 sharing a smooch after getting back to Blake's car.

23-year-old Aiello is the first girl Blake's been photographed out in public with since his split with Kendall Jenner ... but, by the looks of it, he ain't thinkin' about her anymore.

FYI -- Aiello's a Malibu native ... so no word on whether she's gearing up for a cold winter in Detroit or if it's just a little summer fling.

Either way ... good for these guys.