Tekashi69 Throws Shade at Chief Keef on Tour Rider

EXCLUSIVE

Tekashi69 isn't trying to hide it, he's got a major sweet tooth when it comes to his upcoming tour, but he also feels the need for more beef ... with Chief Keef.

We got a hold of 6ix9ine's list of demands for his European tour, which kicks off this week. While there's the usual fried chicken and meat tray requests, the rapper also has to have a copy of Chief Keef's CD, "Bang 3, Pt. 2" in all his dressing rooms.

That particular Keef record peaked at 78 in 2015, so we're guessing Tekashi only wants it around to troll his rival. Or maybe to play Frisbee.

They've had heated exchanges on social media recently, and Keef was shot at in NYC earlier this month. The bullet missed, and while many suspected Tekashi's crew was involved ... 6ix9ine flat-out denied it on "TMZ Live."

As for the sweet stuff, Tekashi wants 69 (clever) bags of Skittles at each stop, as well as ...

-- Chocolate chip cookies

-- 3 packs of Trident gum

-- 2 bags of Peanut M&M's

-- 1 large bag of Twizzlers

If Keef doesn't get him ... diabetes might.