Wiz Khalifa Has 'Zero Chance' to Win Real UFC Fight, Says Sean O'Malley

UFC's Sean O'Malley I Love Wiz Khalifa, But ... You'd Get Wrecked In UFC

Some real talk from UFC rising star Sean O'Malley ... who tells TMZ Sports he's a BIG fan of Wiz Khalifa, but knows the dude would get crushed if he took a real UFC fight.

Remember, Wiz has been training like crazy at Jay Glazer's Unbreakable gym -- and even UFC champ Tyron Woodley says he's been very impressed with the rapper's fighting skills.

In fact, Wiz told us he believes he could compete in a pro MMA fight -- but won't do it unless someone offers a TON of cash.

But, O'Malley says when push comes to shove ... Wiz has "no chance" in a real UFC fight and gives the hard truth about why Khalifa would get smoked for real.

It's not personal, O'Malley's just being honest ... and tells us he still REALLY wants to smoke with Wiz.

There's more ... O'Malley also updates us on his recovery from his foot injury and tells us why he's become a force to be reckoned with when it comes to Fortnite.