Michael Jordan Living That Tequila Life In NYC

Michael Jordan Bout That Tequila Life ... In NYC

Looks like Michael Jordan turned up on a Wednesday ... 'cause the G.O.A.T. left his NYC hotel Thursday morning with half a bottle of tequila in one hand -- and a box of booze in the other!

What was he drinking? Seems to be a bottle of Tres Alegres Compadres Extra Anejo -- and, to be honest, we're having a hard time tracking down a price point on a bottle.

So, if you happen to be an agave juice connoisseur, hit us up!

We know MJ loves his tequila -- in fact, he once turned up in a San Diego nightclub back in 2015 with a $4,000 bottle of Clase Azul Ultra ... and danced his face off!

And don't forget the private dance he got from his wife while sippin' on tequila back in March!

No word what the celebration was about this time ... maybe it's because, after the Cavs got swept, he seems to be winning a lot of the LeBon vs. Jordan debates?