TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Conor McGregor Family Bike Ride ... After NYC Court Hearing

6/15/2018 12:20 AM PDT

Conor McGregor Takes Baby for Bike Ride After Court Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Here's Conor McGregor in the middle of a serious P.R. offensive ... because hours after trying to show a judge he's not a violent monster, he took his adorable family out for a cute bike ride in the park!

Conor -- along with his girlfriend Dee Devlin and their adorable son Conor Jr. -- peddled out into Central Park on Thursday afternoon ... flanked by Conor's security team and entourage.

One of the entourage members is Cian Cowley -- who also appeared in court with Conor on Thursday for participating in the attack on a UFC bus back in April.

After the hearing, Conor told the media he regrets his actions and he's taking the case seriously. 

Conor's facing up to 7 years in prison for the attack -- but c'mon, you think a judge is gonna look at pics like these and really throw this doting bike-riding family man behind bars??

McGregor is one of the most calculating people on the planet. He knows exactly what he's doing. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web