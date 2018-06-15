Conor McGregor Takes Baby for Bike Ride After Court Hearing

Conor McGregor Family Bike Ride ... After NYC Court Hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Here's Conor McGregor in the middle of a serious P.R. offensive ... because hours after trying to show a judge he's not a violent monster, he took his adorable family out for a cute bike ride in the park!

Conor -- along with his girlfriend Dee Devlin and their adorable son Conor Jr. -- peddled out into Central Park on Thursday afternoon ... flanked by Conor's security team and entourage.

One of the entourage members is Cian Cowley -- who also appeared in court with Conor on Thursday for participating in the attack on a UFC bus back in April.

After the hearing, Conor told the media he regrets his actions and he's taking the case seriously.

Conor's facing up to 7 years in prison for the attack -- but c'mon, you think a judge is gonna look at pics like these and really throw this doting bike-riding family man behind bars??

McGregor is one of the most calculating people on the planet. He knows exactly what he's doing.