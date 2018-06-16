Joel Embiid's Message to Ladies, 'Taste the Process'

Joel Embiid Message to Ladies: Taste the Process!

EXCLUSIVE

Is Rihanna missing out by not dating Joel Embiid? He seems to think so.

The following is a direct quote:

"I don't want to talk about Rihanna but, you know, I feel like every girl in the world should, you know, taste the process and see what the process is like."

Gotta love a man with confidence.

Remember, Embiid tried to shoot his shot at Rihanna back in the day, but it didn't quite work out for the young NBA star.

So, when we saw him out in Bev Hills the other day, we asked him about it -- and he made it clear he's moving on ... to EVERY OTHER WOMAN ON EARTH!

"Every girl in the world is missing out. You know you got to taste the process, you gotta see what the process is like."

Who's hungry?