Suge Knight Not Allowed to Leave Jail to Attend Mom's Funeral

Suge Knight Can't Leave Jail for Mom's Funeral

Suge Knight's chances of getting out of jail to attend his mother's funeral have dwindled down to about zero ... because rules are rules.

We spoke to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department who tells us Suge can't get his hands on a "get out of jail free" card to attend events ... even if that event happens to be his own mother's funeral. As we reported, Maxine Chatman died Sunday.

The reason's simple ... Suge's an inmate who falls under a category that makes him ineligible to attend funerals -- he's a homicide suspect. Suge's in jail awaiting trial for murder.

That being said, Suge could file a petition with the court, but we're told the likelihood of a court going against the Sheriff's Department is slim.