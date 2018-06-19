Kobe Bryant BEHOLD DADZILLA Still Swole With Daughter In Paris

Kobe Bryant Has Become Dadzilla

Forget what you thought you knew about Kobe Bryant ... there is no Kobe, or Mamba ... because KB gave us a glimpse of who he has become ...

AND, HIS NAME IS DADZILLA!!

Kobe was seen out in France carrying his littlest daughter, Bianka Bella ... and the pythons jumping out of his torso made it clear that the age of DADZILLA is upon us.

BTW -- we didn't jump to this declaration easily ... this is the second time we've seen DADZILLA. The first time being a trip to Disneyland where the former mortal man looked more jacked than normal.

Now, we know it wasn't a one-off ... but the dawn of a new era.

Hide the weights and the protein powder.