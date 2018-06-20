TMZ

Marvin Bagley 'Best Player In the Draft' ... Says Dad

6/20/2018 12:20 PM PDT

Marvin Bagley's the 'Best Player In the Draft,' Says Dad

EXCLUSIVE

Marvin Bagley III should DEFINITELY be the #1 overall pick in the NBA Draft on Thursday ... so says his father, Marvin Bagley II

"He should [go #1]," Bagley told TMZ Sports out in NYC ... "He's the best player in the draft!"

Marvin's dad says the whole family is excited for the 19-year-old superstar -- saying they're all trying to take it one day at a time. 

We also asked if he was concerned about fake friends trying to leech off Marvin after he gets rich -- and Mr. Bagley told us there's a plan for that.

"He's just gotta keep the circle tight!" 

It's good advice -- but as we all know, easier said than done. 

