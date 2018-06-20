Mira Sorvino Pleads with President Trump, 'Find Your Heart'

Mira Sorvino Pleads with Trump ... 'Find Your Heart!'

Mira Sorvino's echoing the outrage millions of Americans feel about immigrant families being separated at the border, but is hopeful President Trump could really end it ... if he only had a heart.

The Oscar-winning actress was at LAX Wednesday, and told us she's cautiously optimistic about the executive order Trump just signed, reversing the policy he enacted last month. She didn't mince words ... blasting Trump for deliberately making a choice to destroy families' lives.

She's also fed up with politicians and talking heads blaming previous Presidents. Mira puts the blame squarely on 45.

As we reported, the President signed the executive order to keep families together, but made it clear the "zero-tolerance" prosecution of illegal immigrants will continue.

Mira says she'll be watching to see what happens.