President Trump Says He'll Sign Executive Order to Keep Immigrant Families Together

Breaking News

The national outrage has been heard, and President Trump says he will act immediately and stop separating immigrant families at the border.

During a meeting with Republican lawmakers, POTUS said he will be "signing an executive order" that will reverse the policy his administration enacted last month. He added, "We're keeping families together, but we have to keep our borders strong."

Mr. Trump said he would sign the order Wednesday, before he left the White House for a trip to Minnesota.

The Department of Homeland Security is reportedly drawing up the order the President says he'll sign. As we reported, the Sec. of Homeland Security, Kirstjen Nielsen, experienced firsthand how pissed off millions of Americans are about the separation of families.

Thomas Jefferson would be proud -- "A little rebellion, now and then, is a good thing."