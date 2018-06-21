Deandre Ayton Goes #1 to Phoenix Suns in NBA Draft

Breaking News
With the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns select Deandre Ayton ... the gigantic beast of a center from the University of Arizona!!
OK, so there wasn't much doubt about this one ... Ayton's been called a player of a generation and possibly the next Wilt Chamberlain, so it was a no-brainer for the Suns to take him first.
Plus, he gets to stay in the state where he made a name for himself in college and already has a huge fanbase, so ... solid move.
Thursday night's draft class is considered one of the best, but most unpredictable other than the top pick, in years. Should be fun.