Deandre Ayton No Doubt About It ... Goes #1 to Suns in NBA Draft

6/21/2018 4:40 PM PDT

Deandre Ayton Goes #1 to Phoenix Suns in NBA Draft

Breaking News

With the first pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, the Phoenix Suns select Deandre Ayton ... the gigantic beast of a center from the University of Arizona!!

OK, so there wasn't much doubt about this one ... Ayton's been called a player of a generation and possibly the next Wilt Chamberlain, so it was a no-brainer for the Suns to take him first.

Plus, he gets to stay in the state where he made a name for himself in college and already has a huge fanbase, so ... solid move.

Thursday night's draft class is considered one of the best, but most unpredictable other than the top pick, in years. Should be fun.

