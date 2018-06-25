Cardi B and Offset Secretly Married Last Year!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Cardi B and Offset are already married, and documents show they actually tied the knot MONTHS ago -- which explains why he's now calling her his "wife" in public.

We did some digging and found out they got a marriage certificate in Fulton County, GA on Sept. 20, 2017. For you single folks ... the marriage certificate is filed with the court AFTER a couple does the deed as proof the marriage really happened.

When Migos won Best Group Sunday at the BET Awards, Offset said excitedly, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours."

Offset thanks his wife Cardi B last night at the BET Awards pic.twitter.com/i0iBLfzuYV — Cardi B & Beyoncé News (@beyoncecardib) June 25, 2018

The secret marriage puts a new perspective on their big public engagement. You'll recall, Offset got down on one knee back in October during their performance in Philly.

Turns out ... Offset and Cardi are a true showbiz couple 'cause that was all for show. Now, we know they were already husband and wife for a month at that point.