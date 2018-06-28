Ariana Grande & Pete Davidson Lovebird Express ... Keeps On Rollin'

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Kiss, Hold Hands Out in NYC

Another day, another Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande sighting out in NYC ... capped off with some more PDA.

The lovey-dovey, practically inseparable couple headed out for some shopping Thursday afternoon with friends, and looked happy as ever as they snuck in a few pecks. Pete's right -- being engaged really is f***in' lit.

What's more interesting, though, are their outfit choices as they left their $16 million digs -- Pete went for some sort of sweatsuit incognito look ... equipped with shades and a face mask.

Ariana, on the other hand, couldn't have drawn more attention to herself -- or her rock -- by opting to complement her ripped jeans and chunky shoes by wearing just a bra for a top.

Sue Ellen Mischke would be proud.