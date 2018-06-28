Suns Player Says Phoenix Has No Chance At LeBron, It's 'Cleveland Or L.A.'

Suns Player Jared Dudley Phoenix Has No Chance At LeBron ... It's 'Cleveland Or L.A.'

Devin Booker ... DeAndre Ayton ... Josh Jackson ... Elfrid Payton -- that sounds like a team LeBron could get down with, right?!?!

"Zero percent chance," Suns vet Jared Dudley says ... "Bron's not coming to Phoenix."

Well, OK then ... where is he going??

"Cleveland or L.A."

We got Jared on Rodeo Dr. earlier this week ... and despite the Suns loading up on young talent the last year or two -- Jared says there's no way in hell LBJ comes to the desert.

Dudley says it's OK, though ... in fact, he guaranteed Phoenix will be back in the playoffs in no time.

But ... ya gotta admit -- sure woulda been easier with the game's best player.