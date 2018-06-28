Kellen Winslow's Bail Denied Over Judge's Fear He's Like Tom Cruise

Kellen Winslow Jr. Bail Denied Over Judge's Fear He's Like Tom Cruise

The judge in the Kellen Winslow rape case just denied the ex-NFL star's request to be released from jail and put on house arrest because he's afraid Kellen could escape with some 'Mission Impossible' trickery.

Yes, we're serious.

Winslow's lawyer told the court that Kellen's house is equipped with a surveillance system -- and they'd be happy to give prosecutors full access to monitor the ex-NFL player at all times.

But, the judge shot that down -- in part because he saw Tom Cruise in a 'Mission Impossible' movie fool the Russians by tricking the cameras ... and he's worried Kellen could pull off the same move.

"So, what about all these movies I watch like Mission Impossible and stuff like that where they create this endless loop?" the judge said in open court.

"So the guy, like the Russians watching something ... he sees everything is fine and meanwhile, Tom Cruise and all his folks are going around the scene and doing all this stuff."

Yes, the judge is worried Kellen Winslow will use spy tricks.

Kellen's lawyer assured the judge, "Tom Cruise isn't on our team yet."

Ultimately, bail was denied. Kellen remains in jail until his next court hearing.

This message will self-destruct in 5, 4, 3 ...