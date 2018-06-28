Kyle Kuzma Wants to Stay In L.A. Trade Rumors Don't Bother Me

EXCLUSIVE

Kyle Kuzma knows all about the rumors that he could get shipped out of L.A. -- but tells TMZ Sports he's not bothered by the trade talk ... and assures Lakers fans he wants to stay put.

The NBA star was leaving lunch at Via Alloro in Beverly Hills on Thursday where he told us he can't focus on front office stuff he can't control -- his only option is to work on getting better as a player.

We also talked about Stephen A. Smith's report that LeBron reached out to Kevin Durant about joining the Lakers together ... but Kuz said he ain't buyin' that one at all.

One thing he is excited about ... Zion Williamson -- the high school prodigy who's playing at Duke next year.

Kuz saw the crazy dunk from the free throw line -- and, just like the rest of us ... he can't wait to see the young man ball out at the next level.