TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Fathered 1-Year-Old Girl ... Paternity Test Shows

6/30/2018 12:50 AM PDT

Floyd Mayweather Sr. Fathered 1-Year-Old Girl, Paternity Test Shows

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather has a brand new baby sister -- this according to a DNA test which shows the boxer's famous father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., is the daddy to a 1-year-old girl! 

65-year-old Floyd Sr. -- who famously trained his son during his legendary career -- has been in a paternity dispute with a woman named Purisa Farris, who filed for child support earlier this year. 

Now we've learned, as part of the case ... Floyd took a DNA test back in April which showed the probability of paternity is 99.99%. 

In other words (Maury Povich voice) .... YOU ARE THE FATHER!!!

By the way, Floyd Sr. reportedly has at least 5 other children ... including 41-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr. 

A rep for Floyd Sr. had no comment. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
ADVERTISEMENT

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 22 %}