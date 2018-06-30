Floyd Mayweather Sr. Fathered 1-Year-Old Girl ... Paternity Test Shows

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather has a brand new baby sister -- this according to a DNA test which shows the boxer's famous father, Floyd Mayweather Sr., is the daddy to a 1-year-old girl!

65-year-old Floyd Sr. -- who famously trained his son during his legendary career -- has been in a paternity dispute with a woman named Purisa Farris, who filed for child support earlier this year.

Now we've learned, as part of the case ... Floyd took a DNA test back in April which showed the probability of paternity is 99.99%.

In other words (Maury Povich voice) .... YOU ARE THE FATHER!!!

By the way, Floyd Sr. reportedly has at least 5 other children ... including 41-year-old Floyd Mayweather Jr.

A rep for Floyd Sr. had no comment.