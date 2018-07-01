Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Eyeing a Bigger Crash Pad in Beverly Hills

Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Eyeing A Bigger Crash Pad in Bev Hills

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons might be moving out ... not on each other, but into a bigger and more private home than their current crib.

As we reported ... the two have been crashing in a $25k/month L.A. rental, but the lease is short-term.

One of the places they've been checking out is a 5 bedroom, 5 bath modern home in Bev Hills. The draw is the 4,000 sq. ft. pad is spread out on 4 acres with incredible views of L.A., and a bit off the beaten path ... meaning it's hard to find because it's so secluded.

Can't blame Kendall for wanting the privacy ... she's had her fair share of run-ins with trespassers. Her other home that's being renovated is inside a nearby gated community.

It's gonna cost 'em though ... this crib goes for $55k a month. Shay Gozlan and Rudy Malka, co-founders of Living the Dream, are the listing agents.