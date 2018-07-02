John Witherspoon Rips LeBron James: You'll Still Suck On the Lakers!

John Witherspoon Rips LeBron! You'll Still Suck on the Lakers!

EXCLUSIVE

John Witherspoon doesn't care one bit that LeBron James is heading to the Lakers ... 'cause the actor thinks LBJ "holds the ball too long" -- and the Lakers will still be garbage with him!!

We got the "Friday" star out at LAX ... and when we asked about the King's new kingdom -- John went off.

"He ain't going to help them Lakers. He's going to help them do what? Lose the title?! ... Man, he holds the ball too long!"

John's most savage burn of the new Lake Show? That was reserved for Bron's new coach, Luke Walton.

"He wasn't nothing when he was playing! How's he going to tell them how to play when he wasn't nothing when he was playing??"

While celebs like Randy Jackson fight to get tickets to see LBJ at Staples ... we're pretty sure John's out when it comes to that bidding war.

But ... if LBJ's interested in doing some silver screen work -- John's at least all in for that!!