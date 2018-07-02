LaVar Ball Told TMZ About LeBron Deal ... Back In February!

Call him BallStradamus ... because LaVar Ball told TMZ Sports the LeBron James to the Lakers thing was a done deal way back in February.

Of course, back then there were rumblings about LeBron coming out west, but it was far from official.

Still, when we saw LaVar at a Big Baller Brand pop-up shop, he made it clear that he had no doubts about LeBron's future.

"Who said it was a rumor? Didn't I tell you he was coming here," Ball said in February.

"Lonzo's gonna make him a better player."

LaVar even had a nickname for the new LeBron, Lonzo Ball duo -- and it's more about his son than James.

LaVar hasn't said anything since the move became official on Sunday -- but, if there's anything we can count on, it's Ball weighing in soon ... and definitely patting himself on the back for the prediction.