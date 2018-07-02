LeBron James Will Win Championship With Lakers, Says John Salley

LeBron James Will Beat Warriors, Win Championship ... Says John Salley

Plan the parade ... with LeBron James in L.A., the Lakers are takin' down the Warriors and winning a ring ... so says 4x NBA champ John Salley.

Salley knows how to win -- he won 4 'ships with 3 different organizations -- and says LBJ's Lakers have the fire power to take down Steph Curry and Kevin Durant﻿'s Warriors ... and whoever the hell comes outta the East.

"It's destined to happen. It's gonna happen. Period."

How 'bout tix for the soon-to-be champs? J.S. says LBJ makes the Lakers the hottest ticket the town has ever seen ... hotter than when Kobe and Shaq did their thing ... hotter than Magic's Showtime Lakers.

In fact, Salley wants his hands on those tix so bad, he got King James a welcome gift ... let's just hope the NBA ain't listening.