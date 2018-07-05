Tyrann Mathieu Unloading Arizona Mansion After Cut By Cardinals

Tyrann Mathieu Unloading AZ Mansion ... After Cut By Cardinals

EXCLUSIVE

The Cardinals cut ties with Tyrann Mathieu ... so he's cutting ties with Arizona -- putting his million dollar desert mansion on the market for $1.4 mil ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Honey Badger bought the 5,700 square foot pad back in April 2017 -- when he was in the middle of a five-year, $62.5 million deal. But he got the chop from the Cards in March and signed with the Houston Texans ... so his loss can be your gain!

The place is dope -- 6 beds, 6.5 baths, big backyard with a pool and a hot tub ... and a MOVIE THEATER!!

It also has a misting system -- which is nice ... since Arizona is hot as hell right now!! (It's 109 degrees in Phoenix!!!!)

But ... Honey Badger don't care anymore -- so now you can own his lair (if you got the cash).