Tyrann Mathieu Unloading AZ Mansion ... After Cut By Cardinals

7/5/2018 12:20 AM PDT

Tyrann Mathieu Unloading Arizona Mansion After Cut By Cardinals

The Cardinals cut ties with Tyrann Mathieu ... so he's cutting ties with Arizona -- putting his million dollar desert mansion on the market for $1.4 mil ... TMZ Sports has learned. 

Honey Badger bought the 5,700 square foot pad back in April 2017 -- when he was in the middle of a five-year, $62.5 million deal. But he got the chop from the Cards in March and signed with the Houston Texans ... so his loss can be your gain! 

The place is dope -- 6 beds, 6.5 baths, big backyard with a pool and a hot tub ... and a MOVIE THEATER!!

It also has a misting system -- which is nice ... since Arizona is hot as hell right now!! (It's 109 degrees in Phoenix!!!!) 

But ... Honey Badger don't care anymore -- so now you can own his lair (if you got the cash). 

