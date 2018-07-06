Ronda Rousey's UFC Hall of Fame Speech, Proud to 'Fight Like a Girl'

Ronda Rousey UFC Hall of Fame Speech ... Proud to 'Fight Like a Girl'

Ronda Rousey became the first female fighter EVER inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame on Thursday -- and proudly told the crowd, "We have changed what it means to fight like a girl."

She's the UFC's first-ever women's champion and defended her belt SIX TIMES during her historic run from 2012 to 2015 ... and, during her speech, thanked the fans for their support.

"Because of you, I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honor," Rousey said ... "May I be the first of many."

"I look around and think, together we built this. This division. This sport. This revolution."

"Together, we have redefined what it means to be strong, to be sexy. We have changed what it means to fight like a girl."

Remember, back in 2011 ... Dana White famously told TMZ Sports he would never sign a woman to a UFC contract -- but, Ronda was so dominant and interesting, she essentially forced his hand to create a women's division.

Now, the women's division -- filled with stars like Amanda Nunes, Cris Cyborg, Holly Holm and others -- is thriving ... and they credit Ronda for opening the door.

Congrats!