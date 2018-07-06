Terrell Owens Olive Branch to HOF Members ... Custom Shoes, Baby!

Terrell Owens Gifts Custom Shoes to Fellow HOF Class Members

Terrell Owens ﻿is trying to make nice with the rest of his Pro Football Hall of Fame class -- gifting Ray Lewis, Randy Moss and company with some dope custom Vans ... and helping out kids in the process!

T.O. was showing off his own pair -- designed by Eddie at Ink Your Shoes, an elementary school teacher in North Carolina who uses some of the profits from the kicks to fund educational projects for his 5th grade class.

Owens also got some shoes for Brian Urlacher and the rest of the gang -- despite the fact he won't be with them in Canton for the induction ceremony on August 4.

Gotta wonder if the other guys are getting their own faces on their shoes -- or if T.O. is sending them each a pair of T.O. kicks ... which, knowing Terrell, is entirely possible.