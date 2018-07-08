Dominick Cruz My Broken Arm Is Still Jacked Up ... Hoping to Fight In 2018

Dominick Cruz's Broken Arm Is Still Jacked Up, Hoping to Fight In 2018

UFC star Dominick Cruz tells TMZ Sports ... his broken arm is still not healed -- he's hit some bumps in the road during recovery -- but hopes to be cleared to fight before the end of the year.

The former bantamweight champ suffered the injury back in November while training for a fight with Jimmie Rivera ... but says he's had some medical setbacks while trying to heal up.

Now, Cruz says he's itching for a fight real bad -- and hopes to be cleared by a doctor in next few months so he can book a fight before the end of the year.

As for potential opponents, Cruz says he'd LOVE to get the winner of T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt ... but claims neither guy is man enough to take the fight!

In the meantime, Cruz says he'll continue training like a maniac so he can unleash the fury whenever he gets the green light.