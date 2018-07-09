Guy Who Shoved Brock Lesnar at UFC 226 Vows More Violence

UFC 226 Guy Who Shoved Lesnar Threatens More Violence!

The dude who shoved Brock Lesnar at UFC 226 says he ain't done with the WWE monster just yet ... and now he's threatening EVEN MORE violence!

Okay, backstory ... remember when Brock shoved DC in the Octagon after Cormier beat Stipe Miocic?

If you watch closely, you can see a guy from Cormier's camp step in and PUSH Brock in retaliation -- actually knocking the ex-UFC champ off-balance.

That dude is Cormier's 5'3"-ish boxing coach, Rosendo Sanchez -- and we called the guy up to ask one very important question ... WHAT WERE YOU THINKING?!

Sanchez says it was all about having his friend's back -- and when he saw Brock attack Cormier, "I'm like, 'F*ck it, I'm going in!'"

Rosendo wasn't done with the trash talking there ... telling us that when Cormier finally gets in the Octagon with Lesnar for real, it ain't gonna be pretty.

"Watch the f*ck out, 'cause we're whooping your ass."